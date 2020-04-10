UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Hopes For $15 Price Rebound From Oil Cut Deal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

Nigeria hopes for $15 price rebound from oil cut deal

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Nigeria said Friday that a "historic" agreement between major oil producers to cut output by 10 million barrels per day, if it goes forward, could boost prices by $15.

Oil cartel OPEC announced the agreement after marathon talks aimed at halting a price war between key players Saudi Arabia and Russia that has sent crude markets tumbling.

But Mexico's refusal to sign off on the shared cuts means that efforts to finalise the deal have so far hit an impasse.

The agreement would see OPEC members and allied non-members slash production by 10 million barrels per day in May and June and eight million from July to December.

Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer, said that would see its output fall to 1.

412 million barrels per day over the initial period.

"It is expected that this historic intervention when concluded will see crude oil prices rebound by at least $15 per barrel in the short term," the country's oil minister Timipre Sylva said in a statement.

The impact of the possible cuts on prices was not immediately clear as the global oil markets were shut on Friday for the Easter weekend.

Oil prices dropped by two-thirds since the beginning of the year as the coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdown measures stifled demand.

A spat between Russia and Saudi Arabia that saw them boost production also contributed to the fall, which saw international benchmark Brent crude slide under $25 a barrel.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Oil Marathon Price Saudi Arabia Mexico Nigeria May June July December Market From Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram becomes Chef to be happy in quarantine ..

8 minutes ago

President, others offer Salat-ut-Tauba to rid worl ..

14 minutes ago

Woman who came to get money under Ehsas Progarm di ..

36 minutes ago

COVID-19: How we’re helping Pakistan

1 hour ago

Coronavirus can leave many countries bankrupt Mian ..

1 hour ago

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.