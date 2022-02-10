UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Islamic Police Destroy Nearly Four Million Beers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Nigeria Islamic police destroy nearly four million beers

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Religious police in northern Nigeria's city of Kano have destroyed nearly four million bottles of beer, on grounds that sale and consumption of alcohol is prohibited in the predominantly Muslim region.

Sharia police called Hisbah often destroy alcohol and confiscated drugs, but the huge beer haul was one of the largest in a recently intensified crackdown.

Hundreds of Hisbah offloaded 3,873,163 bottles of mostly beer and some assorted alcoholic drinks on Wednesday in an open space in Tudun Kalebawa village.

Bulldozers then rolled over the bottles to cries of "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great) from the crowd, which included senior Hisbah and government officials.

The Hisbah set fire to the crushed remains and the blaze continued throughout the night, according to residents of Tudun Kalebawa.

"Kano is a sharia state and the sale, consumption and possession of alcoholic substances are prohibited in the state," Haruna Ibn Sina, the head of Hisbah, said at the ceremony.

"This is a demonstration that we are winning the war against drug abuse and all forms of intoxicants in Kano," he declared.

The beer had been confiscated from trucks making their way into the city from the mainly Christian south over several months, Hisbah spokesman Lawan Ibrahim Fagge told AFP on Thursday.

"The beer consignments were destroyed after securing a court order from a magistrate's court," Fagge said.

Kano is one of a dozen mainly Muslim northern states to have reintroduced a strict version of sharia law since since Nigeria returned to civil rule in 1999 after 15 years of military dictatorship.

Sale and consumption of alcohol are prohibited, and violators risk 80 lashes with a horsewhip.

The Hisbah has in recent times intensified crackdowns on drugs and alcohol sale in the state, where there is a high rate of drug abuse.

In December, youths in Kano's predominantly Christian neighbourhood of Sabon Gari clashed with Hisbah police when they tried to raid taverns and beer parlours in the area.

The mob set bonfires on the streets, prompting the deployment of regular police to restore order.

Related Topics

Fire Police Drugs Sale Kano Nigeria December Dictator God Muslim Christian All From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Chinese shares close mixed Thursday 10th Feb, 2022 ..

Chinese shares close mixed Thursday 10th Feb, 2022

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan sends over 3000 medical staff to Kuwait s ..

Pakistan sends over 3000 medical staff to Kuwait soon

19 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 3,627,5 ..

Philippines logs 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 3,627,575 in total

20 minutes ago
 West Can No Longer Ignore Russia's Concerns If Int ..

West Can No Longer Ignore Russia's Concerns If Interested in Peace - Russian Dip ..

20 minutes ago
 Hardline Hindu monk seeks re-election in key India ..

Hardline Hindu monk seeks re-election in key Indian state

20 minutes ago
 Balochistan Law dept to provide Internship opportu ..

Balochistan Law dept to provide Internship opportunity to law graduates

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>