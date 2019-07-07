UrduPoint.com
Nigeria Knock Out Holders Cameroon In Africa Cup Of Nations Classic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Nigeria knock out holders Cameroon in Africa Cup of Nations classic

Alexandria, Egypt, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Odion Ighalo scored twice and teed up Alex Iwobi's winning goal as Nigeria eliminated defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon after a thrilling 3-2 victory in Alexandria on Saturday.

China-based forward Ighalo bundled home a scrappy opener but Clarence Seedorf's Cameroon hit back through Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie with two quick-fire goals before half-time.

Nigeria drew level as Ighalo volleyed in his second just past the hour and he then turned provider to play in Iwobi to steer home three minutes later and set up the prospect of a highly anticipated quarter-final clash with hosts and favourites Egypt.

