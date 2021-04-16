UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Lifts Four-month Ban On New Mobile Subscriptions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

Nigeria lifts four-month ban on new mobile subscriptions

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Nigeria will restart issuing new mobile subscriptions from next week, the government said, four months after it halted the process in an attempt to curb growing insecurity in the country.

Africa's most populous nation is battling a surge in violence, including a jihadist insurgency in the northeast, banditry in the northwest and separatist tensions in the southeast.

Worried that that criminals and insurgents were using unregistered SIM cards, the authorities in December ordered telecoms firms to suspend issuing new mobile lines while companies carried out a registration of existing users.

Telecoms operators were also directed to block subscribers who failed to link their SIM cards to their national identity numbers.

In a statement late Thursday, Nigeria's communications ministry said issuance of new mobile subscriptions would resume on Monday.

"The implementation of the policy will commence on Monday, 19th of April 2021. The issuance of new SIMs and other suspended activities will resume on the same date, as long as verification is done and the guidelines are fully adhered to," it said.

There are nearly 200 million mobile phones in use in Nigeria -- a statistical average of around one per person.

The government argues that registering the phones will help to tackle insecurity and build a unified database.

In 2015, Africa's biggest wireless operator MTN was sanctioned after failing to disconnect 5.1 million subscribers in Nigeria, over concerns the lines were being used by Boko Haram insurgents.

The company was initially fined 3.2 billion Euros ($3.9 billion) but after negotiations, the punishment was reduced to 1.2 billion euros.

Related Topics

Africa Mobile Company Same Nigeria April December Criminals 2015 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

13 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

29 minutes ago

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

1 hour ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs displays experience in developing cr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.