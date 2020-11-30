Nigeria massacre in north killed at least 110

(@FahadShabbir)

Maiduguri, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :A weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on jihadists left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday, the deadliest attack on civilians this year.

The attack, in a state gripped by a jihadist insurgency for more than 10 years, took place the same day as long-delayed local elections in the state.

"I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri," Edward Kallon said in a statement.

"At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," he added. Initial tolls indicated 43 and then at least 70 dead from Saturday's massacre.

Some locals blamed the attack on Boko Haram fighters, but Bulama Bukarti, an analyst with the Tony Blair Institute, said rival group the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were more active in the area.