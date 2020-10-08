UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria 'may Lapse Into Recession': President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Nigeria 'may lapse into recession': president

Abuja, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Nigeria plans a record budget as the country faces possible negative growth in the third quarter and slipping back into recession, the president told lawmakers on Thursday.

Africa's largest economy is being battered by the global economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic as a drop in crude oil prices deprives it of key revenues.

"Revenue generation remains our major challenge," President Muhammadu Buhari said in a speech to a joint session of the National Assembly in the capital, Abuja.

"Our economy may lapse into the second recession in four years, with significant adverse consequences," he said "However, we are working assiduously to ensure a rapid recovery in 2021.

" The 77-year-old presented a record budget for 2021 of 13.1 trillion naira ($35.3 billion), which represents a more than 20 percent increase from last year's spending plan.

The budget, he said, comes with a deficit of 4.8 trillion naira that will be financed mainly by borrowing.

Buhari noted that global crude prices tumbled early in the year as the pandemic hit, falling below $20 per barrel in April and hovering around $40 since. The budget is based on a price assumption of $28 per barrel.

Related Topics

National Assembly Budget Oil Abuja Price Nigeria April May From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

49 minutes ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

51 minutes ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

56 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

1 hour ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.