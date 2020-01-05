Nigeria militants kill four soldiers in base attack

Kano, Nigeria, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Machine-gun wielding militants killed four Nigerian soldiers and wounded 11 more during an attack on an army base in the northeast, military officials told AFP on Sunday.

Fighters arrived in six trucks to attack the Jakana base, near the city of Maiduguri, on Saturday evening, according to the officials.

The troops forced the militants to retreat after a prolonged gunfight.

The decade-long insurgency in northeast Nigeria has killed 36,000 people, according the UN and displaced a further two million.

The conflict has spilt into Niger, Cameroon and Chad -- prompting them to set up a joint military force to combat the threat.

Some 1,200 Chadian soldiers returned to Chad this week after amonths-long deployment in Nigeria, sparking panic among residents living near the bases they used.

Hundreds of people in the small town of Gajiganna fled to Maiduguri fearing an upsurge in militant attacks.