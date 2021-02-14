Nigeria police arrest protesters at symbolic Lagos tollgate

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Nigerian police arrested small groups of protesters in Lagos on Saturday after they tried to hold a rally demanding justice for victims of a deadly shooting during demonstrations last year.

Activists had called for new protests on Saturday after a judicial panel authorised the reopening of the city's giant Lekki tollgate, where security forces shot at protesters in October.

Last year's mostly youth-led #EndSARS protests against police brutality and bad governance brought Africa's largest city to a standstill in October in a campaign that won backing from many high-profile celebrities.

Police on Saturday bundled about 20 protesters, some chanting "What do we want? Justice", into black vans at the tollgate where security forces had deployed since Friday evening, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

"For the people that died, for the people that have been amputated. For the people that have been shot, for the victims of EndSARS, we want justice," one young protester told AFP before police snatched him.

"Justice is all we want, the tollgate should not be reopened."