Nigeria postpones international flight restart

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Nigeria on Thursday delayed the resumption of international flights until September 5, aviation authorities said, citing logistical problems.

The vast west African nation of 200 million inhabitants shut its airspace in March as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said on Twitter international flights would resume on Sunday from Lagos and Abuja.

But the head of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authorities (NCAA), Musa Nuhu told reporters in Abuja on Thursday "international flights (are) now shifted to September 5".

He said logistical problems were the reason behind the the postponement.

"While airlines and airports were ready, other non-aviation logistics require the one-week extension to be ready."Nigeria resumed domestic flights last month after a five-month shut-down because of the pandemic.

The virus has so far infected over 53,000 and claimed 1,010 lives in Nigeria, according to the health authorities.