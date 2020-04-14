UrduPoint.com
Nigeria President Extends Virus Lockdown In Lagos And Abuja

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Nigeria president extends virus lockdown in Lagos and Abuja

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday announced a two-week extension to a lockdown in largest city Lagos, neighbouring Ogun state and capital Abuja, as authorities battle to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Buhari said in a televised address that "it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement" that was set to expire later Monday.

