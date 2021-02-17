UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria President Orders Operation To Rescue Abducted Schoolboys

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Nigeria president orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the abduction of schoolboys from a school in central Nigeria and ordered a rescue operation, his office said.

"The President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives," presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement.

The statement said the number of students and staff abducted from the school in Kagara, Niger state, was still unknown.

Related Topics

Police Niger Nigeria All From

Recent Stories

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20 minutes ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

13 minutes ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

13 minutes ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

14 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

15 minutes ago

US, UK, France, Germany and Italy condemn rocket a ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.