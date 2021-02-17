Nigeria president orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the abduction of schoolboys from a school in central Nigeria and ordered a rescue operation, his office said.

"The President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives," presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement.

The statement said the number of students and staff abducted from the school in Kagara, Niger state, was still unknown.