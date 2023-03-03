UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Presidential Election Drama Heads To The Courts

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Abuja, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The two major defeated candidates in Nigeria's disputed election on Thursday challenged the victory of ruling APC party's Bola Tinubu, with one rival appealing to courts and the other calling the results "a rape of democracy".

Tinubu, a former Lagos governor of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of Saturday's election with 8.8 million votes and the required number of ballots across two-thirds of Nigeria's states.

Almost 25 million people cast a ballot on Saturday in a largely peaceful vote but marred by long delays and the slow arrival of online results, angering voters and opposition parties who claimed massive vote-rigging.

The ballot pitted Tinubu, 70, against former vice president and main opposition candidate, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hopeful Atiku Abubakar, and a surprise third party candidate, Labour Party's Peter Obi, who excited younger voters with his campaign of change.

On Thursday, Obi, a former governor, said he would challenge the outcome of the election in court, claiming he would prove to Nigerians he had won the presidential race.

According to official results announced Wednesday, he won the third largest number of votes, at 6.

1 million, a significant feat for an outsider in a country where two establishment parties dominated since the end of military rule in 1999.

"We will explore all legal and peaceful options to reclaim our mandate. We won the election and will prove it to Nigerians," Obi told reporters in Abuja's capital.

Tinubu, a political kingmaker whose influence earned him the nickname "Godfather of Lagos", is set to succeed two-term President Muhammadu Buhari, who steps down in May.

He faces immense security and economic challenges in Africa's most populous country.

PDP's candidate Abubakar, who lost his sixth bid for the presidency, denounced Tinubu's victory describing it as "rape of democracy." The election "was grossly flawed in every material particular and as such, must be challenged by all of us," Abubakar said.

Abubakar said he was consulting lawyers to decide on his next steps.

Candidates who want to submit legal challenges have 21 days following the announcement of results to bring their case to the courts.

President-elect Tinubu on Wednesday called on his rivals to "join hands" with him, "so that we may begin the task of rebuilding our national home together."

