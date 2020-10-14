UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Protests Persist After 'SWAT' Police Unit Announced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Nigeria protests persist after 'SWAT' police unit announced

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Protesters blocked two main roads in Nigeria's biggest city Lagos on Wednesday, as more demonstrations were held against police brutality despite fresh promises of reform from the government.

Widespread anger over abuses by the police's notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) erupted onto the streets earlier this month, drawing crowds in cities across Africa's most populous country.

The government on Sunday announced it was scrapping SARS and has pledged broader reforms to Nigeria's law enforcement.

The inspector general of police said on Tuesday that a new Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) team would "fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS".

But the announcement which followed a closed-door meeting was met with scepticism, with the hashtag #EndSWAT quickly trending online along with #EndSARS.

Hundreds of people huddled in the beating rain in front of a key toll gate in the sprawling economic hub of Lagos on Wednesday as they sought to keep up pressure for change.

"Half of my staff have been harassed (by police) in the past two years," restaurant owner Aderonke Bamgbade told AFP.

"I'm here to support my team. We can no longer sit in the comfort of our homes and complain." The centre of the city of 20 million was largely empty as residents stayed home after days of protests worsened the nose-to-tail traffic.

Demonstrations were also reported in the capital Abuja on Wednesday.

The government's move to scrap SARS has been a rare concession to popular protests in a country dominated by an entrenched ruling elite.

The authorities have pledged a raft of measures including the release of arrested protesters and citizens and an agreement to set up within a week an independent body to probe abuse.

There has been a promise to offer psychological evaluation and training to disbanded SARS officials prior to re-deployment.

But frustrations run high among Nigeria's younger generations as they face the brunt of abuses and a lack of opportunities, and many insist they will keep protesting.

The United Nations resident coordinator in Nigeria Edward Kallon said the "government's commitment to dismantle the outfit and reform the police is welcome".

"The process may take time. I appeal to the youth to remain peaceful," Kallon said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Africa Police United Nations Swat Twitter Traffic Abuja Lagos Nigeria Hub May Sunday From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

57 seconds ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

9 minutes ago

NA panel seeks details of ongoing, new gas supply ..

11 minutes ago

Third member of car lifter gang held

13 minutes ago

Moscow, Rome to Hold 2+2 Ministerial in Russia Whe ..

13 minutes ago

Colombian Congress Extends Employment Support Prog ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.