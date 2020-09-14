UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Registers 4 New COVID-19 Deaths, 79 Infections

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Nigeria registers 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 79 infections

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Nigeria on Monday confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths and 79 new infections, bringing the tally to 1,082 and 56,256 respectively.

As many as 44,152 patients cases have been discharged since March, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control said in its latest update.

It reminded the citizens that "Phase 3 ease of the lock-down does not mean that the COVID-19 outbreak is over.

" The West African further eased virus restrictions on Sept. 4. While a nationwide curfew from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. is in place, use of masks and temperature checks in public are mandatory. Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned.

International travel has also resumed but bars, schools and clubs remain closed. Although markets do not have any restrictions on opening days and occupancy, restaurants still operate take away and delivery services only. Places of worship, government offices and private sector enterprises are also open.

Related Topics

Nigeria March Market From Government

Recent Stories

Turkey Not Expecting EU Sanctions Over Maritime Te ..

20 minutes ago

Berlin Hopes EU Will Finalize Sanctions on Belarus ..

21 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

23 minutes ago

New Head of Japan's Ruling Party Stresses Need for ..

23 minutes ago

IAEA Says Inspected 1 of 2 Iran's Unspecified Nucl ..

23 minutes ago

Lebanese Military Eliminates Leader of IS-Linked T ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.