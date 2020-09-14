Nigeria registers 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 79 infections

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Nigeria on Monday confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths and 79 new infections, bringing the tally to 1,082 and 56,256 respectively.

As many as 44,152 patients cases have been discharged since March, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control said in its latest update.

It reminded the citizens that "Phase 3 ease of the lock-down does not mean that the COVID-19 outbreak is over.

" The West African further eased virus restrictions on Sept. 4. While a nationwide curfew from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. is in place, use of masks and temperature checks in public are mandatory. Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned.

International travel has also resumed but bars, schools and clubs remain closed. Although markets do not have any restrictions on opening days and occupancy, restaurants still operate take away and delivery services only. Places of worship, government offices and private sector enterprises are also open.