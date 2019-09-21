UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Rejects UN Report On Violence

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 09:20 AM

Nigeria rejects UN report on violence

Abuja, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Nigeria on Friday rejected the findings of a UN report on violence in the country accusing it of simply blaming the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"While we agree that the violence in Nigeria, or in any country, is a major concern and that there is a rippling effect, we are disappointed that the rapporteur was silent on intra-group violence," presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement.

Shehu said defended the government saying it was trying its best to end the violence.

"There is absolutely no doubt that violence between farmers and herders, which has a long history in our country spiked in recent years but the effectiveness with which the Federal and state authorities responded made a big difference," he said.

Calm has virtually returned to all parts affected by the peculiar violence, he added.

Shehu called for the support of the UN rapporteur in reporting government efforts to end the conflicts, rejecting a report that he said "scratches the surface of the subject then ends up blaming the government under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari".

In a preliminary report at the end of a 12-day visit to Nigeria, Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard accused the government of not doing enough to end the violence between herders and farmers in central Nigeria as well as the kidnappings for ransom and banditry in the northwest which have claimed thousands of lives in recent months.

The report also called on Nigeria to stop extra-judicial killings by security forces in the country.

Local and global rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have accused Nigerian security agents of abuses and summary executions of suspects.

Related Topics

United Nations Amnesty International Visit Nigeria All Government Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber organises workshop on Road Lightin ..

15 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi receives Head of China’s Supreme ..

44 minutes ago

Emirati-Saudi non-oil trade reach AED417.6 billion ..

45 minutes ago

AWST 2020 goes online: 47 clubs from 11 nations re ..

60 minutes ago

ADGM, DPM sign agreement enabling real estate titl ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relation ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.