Nigeria Reports 1,629 Suspected Cholera Cases, 48 Deaths

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

LAGOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 1,629 suspected cases cholera, including 48 deaths, had been reported by the end of April this year, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) announced on Tuesday.

Thirteen states were affected, said Ifedayo Adetifa, director general of the NCDC, at a national cholera plan review conference in Abuja, the nation's capital.

The health agency has taken measures to strengthen the country's prevention, control and management of cholera outbreaks, including investing in clean water and sanitation infrastructure, promoting hygiene practices, providing access to vaccines and treatment, and conducting surveillance and monitoring of cholera outbreaks, said Adetifa.

The official said that cholera is preventable, and all stakeholders should adopt necessary measures to totally stop its spread.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholera bacteria.

