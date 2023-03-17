UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Rival Militants Locked In Deadly Infighting

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Nigeria rival militants locked in deadly infighting

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Two militant groups have for weeks been engaged in deadly clashes in their northeast Nigeria strongholds according to security sources and residents, who said hundreds of fighters had died.

Boko Haram militants have been fighting government troops for almost 14 years and have also been fighting against rival militants from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group, who emerged in 2016.

Clashes initially started over ideological differences, with ISWAP objecting to Boko Haram's indiscriminate killings of Muslims.

But fighting between the two has escalated in recent weeks especially at Gerere and Juma'a Toro villages on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Abadam district near the border with Niger, an area where both groups assert influence.

"We are aware of the fighting going on between the terrorists which is good for us, so we are just watching and keeping an eye on how it unfolds," a Nigerian intelligence source told AFP.

"It is hard to give a toll from both sides but the numbers are indeed huge. We are talking of more than 200 dead in Juma'a Toro alone," said the source, who asked not to be identified.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Militants Died Chad Niger Nigeria Border 2016 Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy holds â€˜Promising Practices Forumâ€™ with participation of leadi ..

28 minutes ago
 Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable ..

Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable energy, reducing emissions

1 hour ago
 Japanâ€™s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday

Japanâ€™s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday

1 hour ago
 National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 20 ..

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.