Nigeria Ruling Party Candidate Takes Election Lead, Rivals Claim Fraud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Nigeria ruling party candidate takes election lead, rivals claim fraud

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Nigeria's ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu took an early lead in the race for the presidency, according to initial tallies on Monday, after a tight election marked by long delays and an opposition walkout over fraud accusations.

Former Lagos governor Tinubu faced main opposition party PDP's Atiku Abubakar in Saturday's vote, but Labour Party's Peter Obi tested the two others as a third contender for the first time in Nigeria's modern democracy.

Highlighting his challenge to APC and PDP dominance, Obi won the key state of Lagos, a bastion of Tinubu's support which also has the largest number of registered voters.

With President Muhammadu Buhari stepping down, many Nigerians voted with the hope that a new leader will do a better job tackling insecurity, economic malaise and widening poverty in Africa's most populous country.

Voting on Saturday was mostly peaceful, but thugs ransacked some polling stations, many others opened very late, and delays slowed the uploading of results to an official website meant to promote transparency.

Counting was still ongoing late Monday, with 14 out of 36 states tallied, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said Tinubu had won six states, Abubakar five states and Obi three states.

Tinubu, of the APC party, was ahead with more than 3.8 million votes, while Abubakar had 3 million and Obi 1.6 million, according to INEC figures.

INEC is expected to resume announcing results on Tuesday at 1000 GMT.

Candidates must win the most votes along with 25 percent of ballots in two-thirds of Nigeria's states -- a measure reflecting a country split between a mostly Muslim north and widely Christian south, and with three main ethnic groups.

Votes for the presidency were tallied by hand at local polling stations, with results uploaded online to INEC's central database IReV.

