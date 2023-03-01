UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Ruling Party Candidate Tinubu Wins Most Votes In Disputed Election

March 01, 2023

Nigeria ruling party candidate Tinubu wins most votes in disputed election

Lagos, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu has won the most votes in Nigeria's highly disputed weekend election, according to final results on Wednesday, almost certainly securing him the presidency of Africa's most populous democracy.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, must still confirm whether Tinubu secured 25 percent of votes in two-thirds of Nigeria's 36 states and capital, a threshold he must hit to be confirmed president.

Tinubu, the candidate for All Progressives Congress (APC) party, won 8.8 million votes against 6.9 million for opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar and 6.1 million for Labour Party's Peter Obi, according to INEC results.

INEC was expected to give a final result for the two-thirds rule later on Wednesday.

With President Muhammadu Buhari stepping down, many Nigerians hoped Saturday's vote would open the way to a leader able to tackle insecurity, ease economic malaise and manage poverty in their West African state.

The voting was mostly peaceful, but was troubled by long delays at many polling stations, while technical hitches disrupted the uploading of results to a central website, fuelling concerns over vote rigging.

PDP and Labour parties have already called for the vote to be scrapped, and have demanded a fresh election because of what they claimed was massive manipulation of ballot counts.

"Contrary to the insinuation by both parties, results emanating from the States point to a free, fair and credible process," the INEC said in response.

It said parties should allow the process to run its course and then take their claims to court.

