Nigeria says to evacuate refugees from Cameroon

NIGERIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Nigerian refugees mostly from the restive northeast state of Borno who fled to Cameroon due to Boko Haram insurgency will be brought back to Nigeria later in the month and early next month, a Nigerian official said on Friday.

The repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon has been scheduled for Feb. 27 and March 7 following a meeting in Maroua, Cameroon, of representatives from Nigeria's Federal government, its Borno state government and from the government of Cameroon, Borno state governor's spokesperson Isa Gusau said in a statement reaching Xinhua on Friday.

"A tripartite commission meeting held on Wednesday night has fixed Feb.

27 and March 7, 2021, to commence the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees toward resettlement in Borno," Gusau said.

"More than 46,000 Nigerians, mostly from Borno, have been taking refuge in Minawao refugee camp, located in Mokolo, far north region of Cameroon," the spokesperson said.

The extremist group Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009. The group has also extended its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Boko Haram insurgency has displaced nearly 2.4 million people in the Lake Chad Basin.