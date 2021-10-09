UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Separatist Held In Benin 'not Facing Extradition'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Nigeria separatist held in Benin 'not facing extradition'

Cotonou, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Nigeria has not issued an extradition warrant for a separatist activist who has been in jail in neighbouring Benin since July, lawyers said Saturday.

Sunday Igboho, who pushes for independence for the southwestern Yoruba people, was arrested in Benin while trying to fly to Germany.

"What we feared at the start was an extradition request but there is no such demand," said Ibrahim David Salami, a lawyer for Igboho.

Benin charged the activist with "associating with criminals".

"The fact that he is being investigated for a violation that could have been committed on Beninese territory is a hurdle to an extradition request as this case will first have to be sorted out," Salami said.

"He is safer in Benin.

He is not at all safe in Nigeria. Sending him to Nigeria means certain death." Nigerian security officials fought an hour-long gun battle during a raid on Igboho's home in early July, later saying he had escaped.

They said they found weapons and arrested 12 men and one woman.

Police said at the time the finds were "confirmation of a grand plan by Igboho and his cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian State".

Salami said Igboho had been wounded and was flying abroad for treatment when he was arrested.

Nigeria, a country of 210 million people, is frequently shaken along ethnic fault lines.

The largest among its more than 200 ethnic groups are the Hausa-Fulani in the north, the Igbo in the southeast and the Yoruba in the southwest.

Related Topics

Jail Lawyers Germany David Independence Benin Nigeria July Criminals Women All Million

Recent Stories

Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

3 minutes ago
 All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same ..

All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same parity: CM Mahmood Khan

50 minutes ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic care on breast cancer awarenes ..

57 minutes ago
 Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 ..

Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 AJK LA constituencies

52 minutes ago
 Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFAR ..

Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFARGARH

52 minutes ago
 EPD get registers 496 FIRs against brick kiln owne ..

EPD get registers 496 FIRs against brick kiln owners over zigzag SOPs violation ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.