UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Set For First Delivery Of Covid Vaccines

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 09:20 PM

Nigeria set for first delivery of Covid vaccines

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Nigeria will this week receive its first delivery of Covid-19 vaccines with nearly four million doses set to arrive in Africa's most populous nation through the global Covax programme, officials said Sunday.

The agency in charge of the country's vaccination campaign did not say in its announcement when inoculations would begin, but the first doses are to be administered to frontline healthcare personnel.

The 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine are due to arrive on Tuesday, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency said in a statement.

"The delivery will mark the first arrival of Covid-19 vaccine in the country and make Nigeria the next West African country to benefit from the Covax facility after Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)," it said.

Over the coming months, Nigeria is to receive a total of 16 million doses through Covax, which is working to provide vaccines to poorer nations.

The World Health Organisation is one of several organisations behind Covax, which aims to deliver at least two billion doses globally by the end of the year.

Nigeria hopes to vaccinate at least 70 percent of its adult population over the next two years, but it faces immense challenges in doing so related to security and logistics in the country of some 200 million people.

It has recorded 155,417 cases and 1,905 deaths, though the figures are considered undercounted given the low number of tests administered.

A new virus variant has also been discovered in the country, but researchers have not yet determined if it is more contagious or deadly than the original strain.

Related Topics

Africa World Ivory Coast Ghana Nigeria Sunday From Billion Million

Recent Stories

RTA starts formal operation of new enhanced genera ..

37 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

2 hours ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

4 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

4 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.