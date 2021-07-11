UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Shock US In Pre-Olympic Basketball Friendly

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Nigeria shock US in pre-Olympic basketball friendly

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Nigeria shocked the United States 90-87 in a pre-Olympic basketball friendly in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

Nigeria, with six NBA players and former NBA head coach Mike Brown at the helm, became the first African nation to beat the USA, who were playing the first of a five of tune-up games before the Tokyo Olympics.

The United States were without three players still active in the NBA Finals.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant led the Americans with 17 points.

Nigeria, which had 12 NBA players in its 49-man training camp in California and seven in uniform on Saturday, was led by Gabe Vincent with 21 points.

"I'm kind of glad it happened," USA head coach Gregg Popovich said, noting that the Nigerians have had the luxury of training together since late June while the US side had assembled just four days earlier.

Popovich said the defeat should be seen as a learning experience and not "the end of the world." Nigeria's win came nine years after the United States crushed the Nigerians 156-73 at the London Olympics.

The United States, who have won three Olympic men's basketball titles since settling for bronze in 2004, are looking to regain global dominance after finishing in seventh at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

They play Australia, ranked third in the world, in a friendly on Monday.

Related Topics

USA World Australia London Tokyo Las Vegas United States Nigeria June 2019 Olympics Bronze Coach

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 11, 2021 in Pakistan

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

11 hours ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

11 hours ago

Sanjrani condoles demise of Pir Pagara's mother

11 hours ago

CCPO visited city to review law & order situation

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.