Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Nigerian authorities has stepped up efforts to rescue students abducted by armed men who raided their hostels.

UN children's agency UNICEF condemned the assault on the school in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gunmen on motorcycles stormed the Government Science School at Kankara late on Friday and engaged security forces in a fierce gun battle, forcing hundreds of students to flee and hide in surrounding bushes and forest.

State governor Aminu Bello Masari, who visited the school on Saturday, said soldiers were working to locate and free the hostages.

"Soldiers are currently in the bushes fighting the bandits. We will do all we can to ensure all the abducted children are reclaimed," he said.

National police spokesman Frank Mbas said "additional operational and investigative assets to support the ongoing search and rescue operations in Kankara" had been deployed.

Masari said it was still not clear how many students were "in the hands of the bandits" and how many had managed to escape.

"The school has a population of 839 and so far, we are yet to account for 333 students," Masari told a Federal government delegation in his office on Sunday.

"We are still counting because more are still coming out of the forest," said the governor.

"Up till this moment, no one can give a precise figure of the children abducted," he said, adding that students who escaped confirmed some of their peers were taken.

Masari directed the school to take a headcount of the students to determine those who went back home.