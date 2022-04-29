Nigeria struggles to tame banditry ravaging northwest

Jos, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :When dozens of gunmen raided Abubakar Aliyu's village in central Nigeria two weeks ago, they stormed in on motorbikes, each carrying one or two attackers who opened fire and chased down residents.

By the time security forces arrived, more than 100 villagers were dead and scores of homes destroyed after gunmen targeted four villages simultaneously, residents and local officials said.

Aliyu escaped the Sunday morning attack with workers on his construction site, but not before he and others were shot and one colleague killed.

"I tried to run away when I felt the bullet hit my eye," Aliyu told AFP in a Jos city hospital where he was recovering with a bandage over his face.

"Three of us are alive, only one died among us, then they killed others in the town." The April 10 attack on Kanam district in Plateau state was the deadliest of raids this year blamed on heavily armed criminal gangs known locally as bandits who have long terrorised parts of Nigeria.

But the raid also illustrates the complexity Nigeria faces to stop growing banditry that is devastating communities across northwest and north central states.

With roots in clashes between Fulani herders and Hausa farmers over land and resources, violence in the northwest has spiralled into much wider conflict.

Daily headlines spotlight killings, mass abductions and raids by bandits, but some data shows fatalities rival Nigeria's long jihadist insurgency in the northeast.

Just in March and April, gangs bombed and attacked a train travelling from the capital Abuja, kidnapping dozens, attacked a security patrol killing 19, slaughtered dozens of local vigilantes, and stormed a set of villages killing another three dozen.

Nigeria's military has announced offensives, including air strikes against bandit hideouts in vast forests across the northwest, but the criminal gangs are proving an elusive enemy.

Plateau state, sitting between Nigeria's mostly Muslim north and predominantly Christian south, struggled with intercommunal clashes in the past. But attacks by bandit gangs were rare.

"Those responsible, from the information and intelligence we've gathered so far, are criminals," Major Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the army's 3rd Division commander in Plateau said of the attacks, blaming gangs shifting from other states.

"They are looking for safe haven, where they can take shelter and run away from our onslaught in the northwest."