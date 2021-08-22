UrduPoint.com

Nigeria To Reward Athletes Of World Athletics U20 Championships

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Nigeria to reward athletes of world athletics U20 championships

LAGOS, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:The Nigerian government has announced cash rewards for athletes who won medals at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

The cash rewards would see the athletes receiving 5,000 U.S.

Dollars for a gold medal, 3,000 dollars for a silver medal and 2,000 dollars for a bronze medal, said Sunday Dare, Minister of the Youth and sports Development, in a statement reaching Xinhua on Saturday.

The minister had pledged to handsomely reward athletes who did well at the championships even before the start of the competition.

At the end of Day 4 competition at the five-day championships, Nigeria had won three gold and two bronze medals.

The medal haul has moved Nigeria to third place on the medals table behind hosts Kenya and Finland.

