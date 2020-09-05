UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Doctors To Strike Over Pay

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Nigerian doctors to strike over pay

Lagos, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Doctors in state-run hospitals in Nigeria will go on strike next week to demand a pay rise, better welfare and adequate facilities, union leaders have said.

The strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which represents some 40 percent of doctors, is the latest in a string of stoppages by medics to hit Africa's most populous nation as it struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"NEC (national executive council) resolved to proceed on an indefinite nationwide strike action from Monday," said NARD president Aliyu Sokomba in a statement late Friday.

The action would not be called off until the government provides "life insurance and death in service benefits for all health workers" as well as paying outstanding salaries and allowances.

He said the union wanted pay parity for both doctors in Federal and state health institutions.

Strikes by medics have been common in Nigeria where the health sector is underfunded.

The authorities fear any reduction in capacity could severely hamper its ability to tackle the pandemic as the number of cases continues to rise.

In June, NARD staged a week-long strike over welfare and inadequate protective kits but doctors treating virus cases remained on the job.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation of 200 million inhabitants, has recorded 54,743 Covid-19 cases and 1,051 deaths.

More than 800 health workers have been infected by the virus, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.

Related Topics

Africa Job Nigeria June All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ISPR pays tribute to martyrs and heroes

25 minutes ago

Japan Puts 22,000 Soldiers on Full Alert Due to Ap ..

17 minutes ago

PQA achieved first ever handling of 10 million ton ..

39 minutes ago

Russia adds dozens more to Ukraine sanctions list

40 minutes ago

Call for highlighting Indian atrocities in occupie ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5 deaths, 513 new cases of Corona ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.