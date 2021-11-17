Nigerian engineers say design of collapsed Lagos highrise altered

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Nigerian engineers said the 21-storey building that collapsed in Lagos early this month was originally designed only for six floors before more were added to the structure.

The high-rise building was still under construction in the upscale Ikoyi district of the city when it crumbled on November 1, trapping dozens of site workers and others inside.

At least 45 people, including the owner of the building, were killed, while 15 others were pulled out alive from the debris, according to the latest tally by the state government.

Emergency agencies had initially put the death toll at 42, but state authorities said last week three more corpses had been recovered under the rubble.