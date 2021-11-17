UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Engineers Say Design Of Collapsed Lagos Highrise Altered

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Nigerian engineers say design of collapsed Lagos highrise altered

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Nigerian engineers said the 21-storey building that collapsed in Lagos early this month was originally designed only for six floors before more were added to the structure.

The high-rise building was still under construction in the upscale Ikoyi district of the city when it crumbled on November 1, trapping dozens of site workers and others inside.

At least 45 people, including the owner of the building, were killed, while 15 others were pulled out alive from the debris, according to the latest tally by the state government.

Emergency agencies had initially put the death toll at 42, but state authorities said last week three more corpses had been recovered under the rubble.

Related Topics

Lagos SITE November From Government

Recent Stories

BISE to organize paintings contest on Iqbaliyat

BISE to organize paintings contest on Iqbaliyat

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns the restrictions by BJP ..

Pakistan strongly condemns the restrictions by BJP's Haryana govt

24 minutes ago
 Eurozone Annual Inflation Accelerates to 4.1% in O ..

Eurozone Annual Inflation Accelerates to 4.1% in October -Eurostat

9 minutes ago
 Turkey To Continue Lowering Interest Rate Despite ..

Turkey To Continue Lowering Interest Rate Despite Falling Lira - Erdogan

11 minutes ago
 Systematic brutalities can't suppress indigenous K ..

Systematic brutalities can't suppress indigenous Kashmiri struggle: Dr Moeed

11 minutes ago
 DC pays surprise visit to school

DC pays surprise visit to school

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.