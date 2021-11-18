UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Engineers Say Design Of Collapsed Lagos High-rise Altered

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A Nigerian engineers association said the 21-storey building that collapsed in Lagos early this month was originally designed for only six floors before more were added to the structure.

The high-rise building was still under construction in the upscale Ikoyi district of the city when it crumbled on November 1, trapping dozens of site workers and others inside.

At least 45 people, including the owner of the building, were killed, while 15 were pulled from the debris alive, according to the latest tally by the state government.

The engineering institution statement came as news emerged that another two-storey building under construction had collapsed on Wednesday in Lagos, where emergency services said four people were killed and five workers were rescued.

Building collapses are common in Africa's most populous country, where millions live in dilapidated properties and construction standards are routinely ignored.

Although the government has set up a panel to determine the cause of the Ikoyi high-rise collapse within one month, the Nigerian Institution of Structural Engineers said variations on the original design were likely to blame.

"There are clear indications of several design brief changes on the project and the engineering and management of these changes appear to have been seriously inadequate," institute president Kehinde Osifala said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"The building that collapsed was initially designed for just six floors, and later to 12 floors, before this was further changed to 15 floors," he said.

"It could not yet be established the adequacy of any properly designed and documented further revision to the eventual (and tragically, final) 21 floors that was being implemented and which collapsed." Osifala said there were indications more than two structural engineering design firms worked on the project at different times.

"The preliminary investigation also revealed some evidence of structural inadequacy in the construction and that signs of some structural distress had already started to show within certain elements of the building," he said.

He said although some measures were already being taken to address the defects, "the method of implementation of this was not in accordance with sound structural engineering practices".

