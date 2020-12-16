UrduPoint.com
Nigerian Gangs Kidnapped Children On Behalf Of Boko Haram: Sources

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Nigerian gangs kidnapped children on behalf of Boko Haram: sources

Kankara, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Boko Haram recruited three local gangs in northwest Nigeria to kidnap hundreds of schoolboys on its behalf, security and local sources said Wednesday.

The group has claimed responsibility for Friday's attack, which targeted a secondary school in the town of Kankara, in Katsina state.

But sources told AFP the operation was carried out on Boko Haram's orders by a notorious local gangster called Awwalun Daudawa.

The 43-year-old worked in collaboration with Idi Minorti and Dankarami, two other crime chiefs with strong local followings, they said.

Criminal gangs, known as bandits, have terrorised communities in northwest Nigeria for years, and experts had recently warned of attempts by them to forge an alliance with them.

