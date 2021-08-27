UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Gunmen Free Around 100 Kidnapped Pupils: Head Teacher

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

Nigerian gunmen free around 100 kidnapped pupils: head teacher

Katsina, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Nigerian gunmen have freed around 100 pupils kidnapped from an Islamic seminary in northwestern Niger State nearly three months ago, the school's head teacher said on Thursday.

Heavily armed criminals snatched 136 pupils from the seminary in Tegina on May 30.

Six of them died in captivity and another 15 escaped in June.

"The pupils have all been released. We are now conveying them home," Abubakar Alhassan told AFP by telephone. "I can't give you an exact number now. We will have to screen them when we get home. But none of the pupils is in captivity."

