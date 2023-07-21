Nigerian hero denies Canada but no Philippines World Cup fairytale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was the hero for Nigeria to earn them a point against Canada at the Women's World Cup on Friday but there was to be no fairytale debut for the Philippines.

Nigeria held Olympic champions Canada 0-0, thanks partly to a second-half penalty save by Nnadozie, before Switzerland defeated the Philippines 2-0 in the second match of the second day of the tournament.

Nnadozie called it a dream come true after denying record-breaking goalscorer Christine Sinclair from the spot in front of 21,410 fans in Melbourne.

It meant both sides took a point in their opening match in a tight-looking Group B, which also contains Ireland and co-hosts Australia.

Nigeria saw Deborah Abiodun pick up the first red card of this Women's World Cup in the dying moments.

The 40-year-old Canada skipper Sinclair is hoping to make history by becoming the first player to score at six World Cups.

But having earned the penalty following a VAR check, she missed the chance to reach that milestone when Nnadozie saved her poor spot-kick.

"It was a great thing today that we were able to at least get something and it was a dream come true for me personally," said the goalkeeper, who was named player of the match.

The 22-year-old Paris FC stopper said she wanted revenge on Sinclair -- the all-time top scorer in international football -- after conceding against the forward previously.

"When she took the ball, I was like, 'Okay, it's Sinclair again', because the last time we played against them, she scored against me.

"I was very angry, and I told myself, this is the opportunity to make things right."