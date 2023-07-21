Nigerian Hero Denies Canada But No Philippines World Cup Fairytale
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM
Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was the hero for Nigeria to earn them a point against Canada at the Women's World Cup on Friday but there was to be no fairytale debut for the Philippines.
Nigeria held Olympic champions Canada 0-0, thanks partly to a second-half penalty save by Nnadozie, before Switzerland defeated the Philippines 2-0 in the second match of the second day of the tournament.
Nnadozie called it a dream come true after denying record-breaking goalscorer Christine Sinclair from the spot in front of 21,410 fans in Melbourne.
It meant both sides took a point in their opening match in a tight-looking Group B, which also contains Ireland and co-hosts Australia.
Nigeria saw Deborah Abiodun pick up the first red card of this Women's World Cup in the dying moments.
The 40-year-old Canada skipper Sinclair is hoping to make history by becoming the first player to score at six World Cups.
But having earned the penalty following a VAR check, she missed the chance to reach that milestone when Nnadozie saved her poor spot-kick.
"It was a great thing today that we were able to at least get something and it was a dream come true for me personally," said the goalkeeper, who was named player of the match.
The 22-year-old Paris FC stopper said she wanted revenge on Sinclair -- the all-time top scorer in international football -- after conceding against the forward previously.
"When she took the ball, I was like, 'Okay, it's Sinclair again', because the last time we played against them, she scored against me.
"I was very angry, and I told myself, this is the opportunity to make things right."