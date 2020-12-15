UrduPoint.com
Nigerian Kidnappers In 'talks' With Authorities: Governor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Nigerian kidnappers in 'talks' with authorities: governor

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Local authorities in Nigeria said "talks" were underway with kidnappers who have seized hundreds of students, an attack claimed by Boko Haram on Tuesday.

"The abductors of our children have made contacts with the government and talks are ongoing to ensure their safety and return to their respective families," Aminu Bello Masari, the governor of Katsina state, said on Twitter late Monday.

At least 333 boys are missing after heavily armed men attacked their boarding school in the town of Kankara on Friday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

