UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Leader Appoints Special Envoy On Chad, Lake Chad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:30 AM

Nigerian leader appoints special envoy on Chad, Lake Chad

Abuja, June1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday appointed a special envoy on Chad and the violence-wracked Lake Chad region.

Chad's army has often played a key role in the decade-long fight against Boko Haram and more recently against the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) that operate in a region straddling both countries.

A government statement said Buhari "has approved the appointment of Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as his special envoy with cabinet rank status, to Chad and the Lake Chad Basin region." It said the appointment of the experienced diplomat was in line with the resolution of a summit of the member states of the Lake Chad Basin Commission held last week.

"President Buhari has by this appointment demonstrated the determination of Nigeria to lead regional security efforts that will stabilise the Lake Chad Basin region, bring peace to Chad and ultimately eliminate the Boko Haram insurgency in the northest," it said.

The statement said the appointment was also a fulfilment of Buhari's promise to Chad's leader, General Mahamat Deby Itno, when he visited Nigeria two weeks ago.

During the visit, Buhari had offered to assist Chad "to stabilise and return to constitutional order".

Deby, 37, came to power at the head of a military junta after the shock death six weeks ago of his father Idriss Deby Itno, who had led the country for 30 years.

Deby died, according to the Chadian authorities, on April 19 after suffering mortal wounds fighting the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), a large armed group with a rear base in Libya.

The new junta appointed a transitional civilian government and promised to hold elections within 18 months.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution Army Visit Died Lead Concord Chad Libya Nigeria April Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

7 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

7 hours ago

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

9 hours ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.