Nigerian Official Says 42 Kidnapped From School In Fresh Toll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Nigerian official says 42 kidnapped from school in fresh toll

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Gunmen have abducted 42 people, including 27 students, from a school in central Nigeria, a local government official said Wednesday, downplaying initial reports that hundreds had been taken.

"They kidnapped 42 people from the school.

They took away 27 students, along with three teachers. One student was killed. They also kidnapped 12 family members of the teachers," Muhammad Sani Idris, spokesman for Niger state's government, told AFP by phone.

He added that 650 students had been in the school when it was attacked late Tuesday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

