Nigerian Parliamentary delegation visits Heritage Museum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A 12-member Nigerian Parliamentary delegation led by President of National Assembly of Niger Seini Oumarou visited National Heritage Museum on Sunday. During visit, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali briefed the delegation about Heritage Museum, said a press release issued here.

Parliamentary delegation is visiting Pakistan from August 6 to 15, on the special invitation of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.