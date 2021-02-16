Nigerian police launch nationwide operation against crimes

LAGOS, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Nigerian police on Monday launched a national operation to reinforce an ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.

Codenamed Operation Puff Adder II, the police sweep stemmed from a deliberate and critical evaluation of the pattern and trend of crimes in the country, according to a statement issued by the police headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The operation is to consolidate on the successes and achievements of Operation Puff Adder I that was launched by the police in April 2019, the statement said.

"The new special operation .

.. will be intelligence-led and community-driven," said the statement, adding that will be executed in collaboration with the armed forces, the intelligence community and "other sister security agencies." The first phase of the operation aimed to fully restore peace and security in the northwest and north-central geopolitical zones of the country, according to the statement.

"The operation is aimed at dislodging bandits from their current operational spaces and denying them space to regroup in other parts of the country," it added.

The anti-crime sweep would in due course cover other parts of the country to deal with the "inherent" security challenges.