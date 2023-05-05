UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Politician Faces Sentencing In Landmark UK Organ Plot

May 05, 2023

London, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Nigeria's former deputy Senate president faces up to life in jail in Britain on Friday when he is sentenced for plotting to harvest a man's kidney for his sick daughter.

In the first UK case of its kind, Ike Ekweremadu, 60, was found guilty in March at London's Old Bailey criminal court of conspiring to traffic the young street trader into Britain for his body part.

Also convicted were Ekweremadu's wife Beatrice, 56, and Obinna Obeta, 50, a doctor who acted as a middle man in the plot. They too will be sentenced Friday.

The Ekweremadus' daughter Sonia, 25, shed tears as she was cleared of the same charge after jurors deliberated for nearly 14 hours.

In Britain, it is legal to donate a kidney, but not for financial or material reward.

It was the first time organ harvesting conspiracy charges had been brought under the UK's 2015 Modern Slavery Act.

The maximum sentence under the legislation is life imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Esther Richardson, from the Metropolitan Police's Modern Slavery and Exploitation Command, called it a "landmark conviction" and thanked the victim for his "bravery" in coming forward.

During the weeks-long trial, the 21-year-old victim from Lagos, who cannot be named for legal reasons, testified that the Ekweremadus had flown him to Britain to harvest his kidney.

The kidney was said to be intended for Sonia, who remains on dialysis with a renal condition, in return for up to £7,000 ($8,800).

The man said he had been recruited by a doctor working for the politician, and had thought he was coming to the UK to work.

