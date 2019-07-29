Nigerian presidency says govt is banning Shiite group

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Nigerian presidency on Sunday said the government was banning the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria after a spate of deadly clashes at protests in the capital.

"The government had to act before the situation goes out of control, after admonishing many times over that people should not use religion to perpetuate lawlessness," the presidency said in a statement.