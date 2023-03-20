UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Ruling Party Keeps Powerful Lagos Post After Tense Local Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Nigerian ruling party keeps powerful Lagos post after tense local polls

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Nigeria's ruling party has held onto the powerful post of Lagos governor, the country's electoral commission said on Monday, following weekend local elections marred by reports of violence and vote buying.

So far, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner in the majority of governorships where ballot counting has been completed.

Governors are powerful figures in Nigeria and some control state budgets that are larger than those of several African nations.

Saturday's elections for 28 governors and more than 900 state assembly lawmakers came three weeks after the governing party won a presidential ballot that opposition candidates claim was massively rigged.

Outsider Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) caused a stir in the February 25 election by gaining the most votes in Lagos, considered an APC fiefdom.

But he came only third nationwide and APC candidate Bola Tinubu was declared president-elect.

Both Obi and second-placed candidate Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are contesting the presidential result in court.

The key question on Saturday was whether Obi's growing popularity, especially among Nigeria's youth, would translate into success at the local polls.

But the APC's Babajide Sanwo-Olu scored a landslide re-election as Lagos governor, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said.

The incumbent won more than twice the number of votes of LP candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and more than 10 times those of PDP hopeful Olajide Adediran.

He also passed the required threshold of 25 percent of votes across two-thirds of the state, the INEC said.

- 'A sense of discouragement' - So far, the APC has won the governorship races in the states of Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kwara, Nasawara, Ogun, Sokoto and Yobe.

The PDP has won in Oyo, Bauchi and Akwa Ibom.

In the highly contested state of Kano, the economic heart of the mainly Muslim north, thousands of supporters of the smaller New Nigeria People's Party took to the streets to celebrate their trouncing the APC.

"The victory of NNPP is a victory for Kano because the will of the people has prevailed despite attempts to subvert it," said Hajara Sani, 23, who was watching the crowds.

Results were still pending on Monday in the key southern state of Rivers. Adamawa, in the northeast, could see the election of Nigeria's first woman governor.

Head of state Muhammadu Buhari of the APC is stepping down in May after two terms and critics were hoping the presidential ballot would bring change.

But many were disappointed by the way the February election was conducted and turnout for Saturday's local polls was low.

Voters and opposition parties complained in February that technical mishaps allowed for vote rigging, which the electoral commission has denied.

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), which observed Saturday's poll, noted in parts of the country "a sense of discouragement that due to the unfavourable outcome of the presidential election 'there is no point' coming out to vote".

Despite signs of low turnout, observer group Yiaga Africa said it had recorded "significant improvement in the management of election logistics" on Saturday.

Nigeria's new president and governors will take office at a time when Africa's most populous country and largest economy is struggling with growing insecurity and widening poverty.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Africa Governor APC Democracy Vote Oyo Bauchi Gombe Katsina Sokoto Kano Lagos Nigeria February May Congress Women Muslim Post All Court Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month wit ..

Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month with a thoughtful passenger journ ..

4 minutes ago
 Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

43 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

44 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

59 minutes ago
 United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamaba ..

United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.