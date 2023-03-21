UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Ruling Party Keeps Powerful Lagos Post After Tense Local Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Nigerian ruling party keeps powerful Lagos post after tense local polls

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Nigeria's ruling party held onto the powerful Lagos governor post on Monday, following local elections at the weekend that observers said were marked by violent intimidation, thuggery and vote buying.

With the count ongoing, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner in the majority of governorships where tallies had been completed.

Governors are powerful figures in Nigeria and some control state budgets that are larger than those of several African nations.

Saturday's elections for 28 governors and more than 900 state assembly lawmakers came three weeks after the governing party won a presidential ballot that opposition candidates claim was massively rigged.

Outsider Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) -- though he came third in the February 25 election -- surprised by winning the most votes in Lagos, considered the fiefdom of president-elect Bola Tinubu.

Obi and second-placed candidate Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are contesting the presidential result in court.

The key question on Saturday was whether Obi's growing popularity, especially among Nigeria's youth, would translate into success at the local polls.

But the APC's Babajide Sanwo-Olu scored a landslide re-election as Lagos governor, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Monday.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Governor APC Vote Lagos Nigeria February Congress Post All Court Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039 ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039;s premier hub for innovation ..

8 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretar ..

COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretary-General’s call for climate ..

8 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergove ..

COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Chan ..

8 hours ago
 Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Ranger ..

Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Rangers, vows to take action against ..

9 hours ago
 US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Ye ..

US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Yellen, Raimondo to Beijing - Ki ..

9 hours ago
 US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to C ..

US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to China - White House

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.