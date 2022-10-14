UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Separatist Leader Acquitted: Lawyers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Nigerian separatist leader acquitted: lawyers

Abuja, Oct 14(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Lawyers representing a Nigerian separatist leader said Thursday a fresh ruling by an appeals court had acquitted him, though for now he remains in custody.

Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, which campaigns for a separate state for the Igbo people in southeast Nigeria.

The ruling referred to Kanu's arrest abroad and transfer to Nigeria, a process which his lawyers had argued was illegal and thus invalidated his prosecution.

"Extraordinary rendition is a barrier to the trial of Nnamdi Kanu," one of his lawyers, Aloy Ejimakor, tweeted.

"He's therefore discharged of all charges." But the office of Nigeria's attorney general and justice minister Abubakar Malami said the ruling was based on the rendition issue only.

"Other issues that predate rendition... remain valid issues for judicial determination," Malami's spokesman Umar Jibrilu Gwandu said in a statement.

Kanu, a British citizen, was arrested in 2015 but jumped bail two years later, reappearing later in the UK and Israel.

In June, Nigerian authorities announced that Kanu had been brought back to Nigeria to face terrorism and treason charges.

Kanu's family and lawyers said he was illegally brought into the country from Kenya.

On Thursday, two of his lawyers, Ejimakor and Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said a court of appeal in the capital Abuja had acquitted and discharged him.

"Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi KANU, discharged and acquitted. We have won!" Ejiofor wrote on his Facebook page.

Ejimakor confirmed the ruling to AFP.

"He was discharged of all charges," Ejimakor said in a text message. "Processing his release will start tomorrow." It was unclear on Thursday whether Kanu would be released from custody.

Amnesty International welcomed the court's decision.

"The Nigerian authorities must abide by the ruling, in compliance with its human rights obligations," the rights group said on Twitter.

Calls for autonomy are especially sensitive in Nigeria, where a civil war in the 1960s left around one million people dead from fighting and starvation.

Tensions in the southeast are still present, with occasional attacks against security forces and government offices.

Police have blamed IPOB's military wing, the Eastern Security Network or ESN, but the group denies any involvement in the violence.

Related Topics

Dead Israel Facebook Twitter Lawyers Abuja United Kingdom Kenya Nigeria June 2015 Family All From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

9 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

9 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

9 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

9 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

9 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.