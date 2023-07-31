Open Menu

Nigerian State Declares Curfew After Residents Loot Food Warehouses

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Nigerian state declares curfew after residents loot food warehouses

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :A state in northeastern Nigeria has imposed a curfew to stop the looting of food warehouses in its capital, an official said Sunday.

Speaking on a live program on local television, Kaletapwa Farauta, the deputy governor of Adamawa State, said dozens of youths broke into four government warehouses in Yola and Numan, a nearby town, and carted away tons of food items.

She acknowledged that many Nigerians are hungry and facing hardship due to the high cost of living but condemned the looting.

Humwashi Wonosikou, a spokesman for Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, said the curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of the hoodlums had assumed as the youths started looting other shops and businesses in the capital "With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state," he announced.

Some residents told Anadolu that five people alleged to have looted some shops in the uprising that ensued were killed by a mob. The police could not immediately confirm this.

The cost of food, medicine, transport and living have risen sharply in the two months since President Bola Tinubu scrapped a popular but fuel subsidy, leading to an increase in prices of petrol.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Governor Numan Yola Nigeria Sunday TV Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media Council

2 minutes ago
 BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results today

14 minutes ago
 Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results toda ..

Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results today

30 minutes ago
 GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance p ..

GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance protection extension system

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from Presidents ..

UAE President receives condolences from Presidents of Liberia and Comoros on Sae ..

11 hours ago
 UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

14 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

15 hours ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

15 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous