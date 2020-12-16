Nigerian state shuts schools amid spike in virus cases

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A northwestern Nigerian state announced the closure of schools due to an upsurge in coronavirus infections, local media reported Tuesday.

According to the decision taken by the Kaduna's education Ministry, all schools in state will remain closed as of Wednesday, as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus, The Punch local news website said.

The state's Health Ministry confirmed the new wave of COVID-19 particularly affects those aged 10-35, State Commissioner for Education Shehu Makarfi said.

Health authorities in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, confirmed a total of 1,197 deaths due to COVID-19. The tally of cases stands at 73,374, including 66,314 recoveries.