UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Striker Enobakhare Joins AEK Athens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Nigerian striker Enobakhare joins AEK Athens

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Nigeria under-23s forward Bright Enobakhare has signed a three-year deal with AEK Athens, the Greek Super League club announced on Saturday.

Enobakhare, 22, was released by Wolves last month after five seasons with the Premier League outfit.

"It is a great move for me and I am happy to be here. To be honest, I searched the internet for how the team plays and how I train and I think it will match my way of playing, so I'm happy to be here," he said.

He scored three goals in 49 games for the Molineux side but has had loan spells with Kilmarnock, Coventry and most recently Wigan.

Enobakhare has two caps for the Nigerian Under-23 team.

Related Topics

Loan Internet Athens Coventry Nigeria Premier League

Recent Stories

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

52 minutes ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

52 minutes ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

3 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

3 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

3 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.