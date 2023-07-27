Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :On the road linking Niger's capital Niamey with the south of the country, illegal fuel warehouses have closed and intrepid black-market touts waving petrol canisters at passing cars have become an endangered species.

The reason? Neighbouring Nigeria has scrapped its subsidies for petrol -- a move that tripled domestic prices and ended the fat profits that smugglers could make by sneaking fuel into Niger.

In Niamey's suburbs, residents no longer witness the spectacular chases between customs officers and gasoline vendors.

Gone too are the streams of cars and motorcycles which under the noses of customs officers shuttled across the border, laden with loads of jerrycans.

The rampant trafficking "has stopped", said Adamou Gueraou, mayor of Dan-Issa, the smugglers' gateway to southern Niger.

Before Nigeria ended its subsidies, petrol exchanged hands on Niger's black market for between 250-275 CFA francs (42-46 US cents) a litre, or $1.61-1.76 per US gallon.

Today, the price varies between 550-700 CFA francs, which is more expensive than at regular petrol stations.

Since 2011, Niger has been producing 20,000 barrels of refined petrol and diesel per day, while the scourge of smuggling has cost it billions of CFA francs (millions of Dollars) in lost revenue, according to the authorities.

The current shortage on the black market is causing a rush to the few filling stations, especially in areas close to Nigeria which used to rely heavily on smuggled petrol.