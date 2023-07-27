Open Menu

Nigeria's End To Petrol Subsidies Hits Niger Black Market

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Nigeria's end to petrol subsidies hits Niger black market

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :On the road linking Niger's capital Niamey with the south of the country, illegal fuel warehouses have closed and intrepid black-market touts waving petrol canisters at passing cars have become an endangered species.

The reason? Neighbouring Nigeria has scrapped its subsidies for petrol -- a move that tripled domestic prices and ended the fat profits that smugglers could make by sneaking fuel into Niger.

In Niamey's suburbs, residents no longer witness the spectacular chases between customs officers and gasoline vendors.

Gone too are the streams of cars and motorcycles which under the noses of customs officers shuttled across the border, laden with loads of jerrycans.

The rampant trafficking "has stopped", said Adamou Gueraou, mayor of Dan-Issa, the smugglers' gateway to southern Niger.

Before Nigeria ended its subsidies, petrol exchanged hands on Niger's black market for between 250-275 CFA francs (42-46 US cents) a litre, or $1.61-1.76 per US gallon.

Today, the price varies between 550-700 CFA francs, which is more expensive than at regular petrol stations.

Since 2011, Niger has been producing 20,000 barrels of refined petrol and diesel per day, while the scourge of smuggling has cost it billions of CFA francs (millions of Dollars) in lost revenue, according to the authorities.

The current shortage on the black market is causing a rush to the few filling stations, especially in areas close to Nigeria which used to rely heavily on smuggled petrol.

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage Osama Bin Laden Road Niamey Price Niger Nigeria Border Market Fat Loads Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

12 minutes ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

18 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

5 hours ago
UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

12 hours ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

13 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

13 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

13 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous