Nigeria's GDP Record Sharp Growth In Q2

Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded 5.01 percent growth in real terms in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, according to official data released on Thursday.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a GDP report reaching Xinhua on Thursday that the latest growth rate shows sharp growth compared with the -6.10 percent growth rate recorded in Q2 2020 and the 0.51 percent recorded in Q1 2021 year-on-year, indicating the return of business and economic activities near levels seen prior to the nationwide implementation of COVID-19 related restrictions.

This latest growth signaled the third consecutive quarter of growth following the negative growth rates recorded in Q2 and Q3 of 2020, the NBS noted.

"The steady recovery observed since the end of 2020, with the gradual return of commercial activity, as well as local and international travel, accounted for the significant increase in growth performance relative to the second quarter of 2020 when nationwide restrictions took effect," the NBS noted.

