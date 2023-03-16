Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Lagos was key to Bola Tinubu's victory last month in Nigeria's presidential election, but the megacity could on Saturday cause a stir by voting for an opposition governor.

Three weeks after 25 million people voted in presidential elections that are being contested by the two main opposition parties over fraud allegations, Nigerians are once again set to cast a ballot.

This time, Africa's most populous country will be voting for governors in 28 of the 36 states of the federation -- the other states having already conducted by-elections -- as well as for representatives in state assemblies.

One state, in particular, is set to stand out: Lagos, the buzzing coastal home of some 20 million people and economic nerve centre of the country and region.

Lagos is also a cultural hub, fostering singers who are finding international success -- including Afrobeats stars Burna Boy and Tems.

It is also home to Nollywood, one of the world's largest film production centres, along with India's Bollywood and Hollywood.

The "centre of excellence" as Lagos is known in Nigeria, is Bola Tinubu's fiefdom. The president-elect was governor of the state, which includes Lagos city from 1999 to 2007.

The "godfather of Lagos", as he is known, has established the political influence that led him to the presidency on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket.

"Since 2007, Tinubu has had a hand in the emergence of all the governors of Lagos," journalist Yusuf Omotayo wrote in the Nigerian magazine The Republic. That includes the current governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is running for a second term.

According to Omotayo however, the influence long exerted by Tinubu could show its limits on Saturday "as Lagos gears up for a historic governorship election".