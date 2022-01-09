UrduPoint.com

Nigeria's President Denounces 'mass Murderers' Over Latest Killings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Nigeria's president denounces 'mass murderers' over latest killings

Kano, Nigeria, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday described as "mass murderers" gunmen known locally as "bandits" who killed more than 140 people in multiple raids this week according to residents.

"The latest attacks on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers," Buhari said in a statement.

Clashes between herders and farmers over access to land has plagued northwest and central Nigeria for years, with some groups evolving into criminal gangs who now terrorise local communities.

"We buried a total of 143 people killed by the bandits in the attacks," said Balarabe Alhaji, a community leader in one of the affected villages in Zamfara state.

Hundreds of motorcycle-riding gunmen rampaged through ten villages in Anka and Bukkuyum districts on Wednesday through Thursday, shooting residents and looting and burning homes, locals said.

Babandi Hamidu, a resident of Kurfa Danya village said the militants were shooting "anyone on sight".

"More than 140 people were buried across the ten villages and the search for more bodies is ongoing because many people are unaccounted for," Hamidu said.

Idi Musa, a resident of another village, Kurfa Danya, said "the death toll is huge.

We are talking of around 150 people killed by the bandits." The bandits also stole "around 2,000 cattle", Musa added.

Another resident who only gave his first name Babangida gave a similar account.

All four sources said they were present at burials in their respective villages.

- Buhari's promise - Neither the police or military have commented on the attacks.

But in his statement Saturday, Buhari said: "Let me reassure these besieged communities and other Nigerians that this government will not abandon them to their fate because we are more than ever determined to get rid of these outlaws." On Wednesday, the Nigerian government officially labelled bandits as terrorists, to bring tougher sanctions against convicted gunmen, their informants and supporters.

In the official gazette, the government said activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta'adda -- meaning bandits in the local Hausa language -- were "acts of terrorism".

"We labelled them terrorists... we are going to deal with them as such," President Muhammadu Buhari told Nigerian tv this week.

The 79-year-old former army general is also battling a more than decade long jihadist insurgency in the northeast.

Related Topics

Militants Army Police Nigeria Criminals TV Government

Recent Stories

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

1 hour ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

2 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

2 hours ago
 Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate ove ..

Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate over demise of brother

2 hours ago
 AKF lambastes New Delhi for committing extra-judic ..

AKF lambastes New Delhi for committing extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.