(@FahadShabbir)

Lagos, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Nigeria's ruling APC party started primaries on Monday to choose a candidate for the 2023 election with President Muhammadu Buhari pushing to overcome divisions in the party ranks.

All Progressives Congress party delegates met in Abuja a day after gunmen killed at least 21 people in an attack on a church in the southwest in a bloody reminder that security is a major election issue.

With no clear frontrunner, APC's splits have intensified especially after the opposition People's Democratic Party chose veteran Atiku Abubakar as its challenger for next year's ballot.

Among the runners are former Lagos governor and APC strongman Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former transport minister Rotimi Amaechi and Buhari's loyalist Senate president Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari, who steps down after his two terms allowed in the constitution, has given no public support to a preferred candidate to govern Africa's most populous country.

But he has urged the party's local state governors and party leaders to back a strong candidate and "recognise the importance of the stability and unity of the party".

Voting is expected on Tuesday, but party intrigue over the candidate had already begun.

Buhari met with a powerful group of northern state governors on Monday for consultations before the Primary vote, where they insisted the APC candidate should be from the south, according to a statement from the presidency.

"Allow the delegates to decide. The party must participate, nobody will appoint anybody," Buhari said in a statement.

Part of the APC's debate is over so-called "zoning" -- an unofficial agreement among political elites that Nigeria's presidency should rotate between candidates from the south and north.

That accord is meant to act as a form of power-sharing balance in a country almost equally split between the mostly Christian south and the predominantly Muslim north.

After northern Muslim Buhari, most observers have expected the presidency to return to a candidate from the south.

But the PDP chose Abubakar, a wealthy northern Muslim, former vice president and political stalwart who will be making his sixth bid to win the top political post.

The opposition's choice to ignore "zoning" has triggered speculation over how the APC's candidate will appeal to the north, where voter numbers and participation are traditionally higher.

The APC itself is an alliance of smaller parties who came together to secure Buhari's victory in 2015 and has often struggled with internal strife.

"They need the strong hand of an incumbent president," said Chidi Odinkalu, Nigerian analyst and lecturer at the Fletcher school of Law & Diplomacy in Tufts University.

"The APC does not have... the internal governance mechanisms to manage the physics that you let loose when all those forces come together."